Leaked explosive Steve Komphela letter lifts the lid on the chaos at former club Bloem Celtic

An explosive letter that Steve Komphela wrote to his former employers at Bloemfontein Celtic shortly before the exasperated coach finally quit the club in a huff a few days ago has finally lifted the lid on his tumultuous six-month stay in the Free State.

The leaked letter that Komphela wrote to Celtic management on Thursday December 27 details the staggering levels of unprofessionalism and numerous other irritants at the cash-strapped club the gatvol coach seemingly complained about in previous correspondences.

Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco confirmed the letter’s authenticity to SowetanLIVE on Saturday afternoon and it points to deep-rooted problems that include the club almost failing to honour a league fixture against Maritzburg United at Dr Molemela Stadium on September 28.

“We were on the verge of not honouring the Maritzburg United fixture till we forced the players to go and play that match without having prepared for a full week‚” said Komphela in the letter.