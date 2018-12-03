Msimanga instructs Mosola

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has written to the City of Tshwane’s municipal manager, Moeketsi Mosola, requesting him to classify the GladAfrica expenditure as irregular, failing which the metro stands to be given a qualified audit.

On Friday, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, MMC for finance Mare-Lise Fourie and the city’s CFO, Umar Banda, met Mosola at Tshwane House to convince him to sign the GladAfrica expenditure as irregular.

Sowetan understands that Mosola finally pledged in the meeting that the R12bn project management contract would be classified as such for the 2017-18 financial year.

However, it was not yet clear whether Mosola had done so by by Friday’s deadline as per the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Approached for comment, Mosola would neither confirm nor deny that the meeting did take place, or that he gave the city his undertaking.

“I cannot comment on any of the ongoing audits. The city audit has not been completed, it will only be complete when the council adopts the report, which will be tabled by the mayor on January 30 next year,” Mosola said.