WATCH | Unbridled joy as Cape Town pupils get matric certificates from MEC

Siphosethu Yantolo often felt left out when her peers went out partying while she stayed at home to study or look after her 10-year-old brother.

"At times it hurt me to be referred as the 'not-so-cool' child," said the 17-year-old from Cape Town.

"But I didn't try to fit in because I knew what I wanted. I wanted to do well at school so that I can go to university and study nursing, and make my mother proud."

That's exactly what happened on Friday as she was announced as one of 125 pupils at Masibambisane secondary school in Delft who passed matric in 2018.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer was there to hand out matric results in recognition of Masibambisane's achievement in improving its pass rate from 48.1% in 2017 to 79.1%.