Top matric student fulfils granny's last wish

A pupil from St Stithians Boys’ College in Johannesburg has fulfilled his grandmother's last wish: to pass matric and to pass it well.

Kylen Govender obtained eight distinctions - in English, isiZulu, mathematics, advanced programme mathematics, French, life sciences, physical sciences and life orientation.

"I don't think it has hit me yet, but I think it's one of the biggest achievements in my family. My parents are extremely proud of me. I am also proud of myself, because I have put in a lot of effort into this," said Govender.

He said while his parents played an instrumental role in his success, it was a dream of his late grandmother for him to pass matric with flying colours.