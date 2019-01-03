78.2% matric pass rate for Class of 2018

The matric class of 2018 achieved an overall pass rate of 78.2%.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the figure during a live broadcast of the results in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

The pass rate is an improvement on the year before. The class of 2017 achieved a 75.1% pass rate, itself an improvement from the 72.5% pass rate in 2016.

In total, 790,843 pupils wrote the 2018 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates. It was the forth largest cohort of matrics to register for final exams.