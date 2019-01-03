Top matric achiever Liam Gurney's mom‚ Penny‚ says she told friends she felt like she was writing matric.

The Capetonian was speaking to SowetanLIVE at the breakfast held for the top matric achievers with basic education minister Angie Motshegka.

Her son is one of the top achieving matriculants who were flown to Gauteng for the results ceremony on Thursday evening.

None of the matriculants‚ including Liam‚ know what awards they have received or what marks they earned.

They will hear what awards they received on Thursday evening.

"We have to wait for tonight. We are excited‚" said his mom.

"When people ask me what I did [last] year‚ I say matric. I have done it before with his older brother. This is the second time round."

She said nothing could replace the parental support that matriculants needed to excel.

"You keep the meals coming and the lifts going."

She is finished with more than 15 years of school lifts now.

"I am no longer a school mom."

Gurney‚ who has long hair as his school‚ Westerford High School‚ based in Rondebosch in Cape Town‚ has "unisex hair rules" allowing male learners to have long hair too.