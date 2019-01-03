The real - falling - matric pass rate signals need for foundation teachers

The real pass rate hovers just above 50% for the past couple of years — a far cry from the 70%-plus matric pass rate touted by the basic education ministry every year.

This is according to Equal Education (EE), which on Thursday contrasted the matric pass rate with the consistently high number of pupils who fail to finish school. The results of the class of Matric2018 will be announced this evening.

Over three years, EE said a "look at the throughput rate suggests that the pass rate has actually been declining and ranges between 41% and 37%".

EE said the annual matric pass rate announcement "is a misleading fanfare that, on its own, provides a poor indication of the overall health of the basic education system".

It noted that the provinces that reflected the largest improvements in their 2017 pass rates — Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal — were also the provinces with the biggest decrease in learners who wrote the matric exams.

"This points to a worrying practice that is commonly associated with high-stakes testing: often referred to as ‘culling’ or ‘gate-keeping’. Teachers or principals sometimes hold learners back in grade 11 or encourage them to take different subjects in order to improve pass rates."