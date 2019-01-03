IEB matric pass rate hits 98.92%

All candidates who passed achieved a pass that is good enough to enter tertiary study at one of the three levels:

90.65% (compared to 88.50% in 2017) of the cohort achieved entry to degree study;

7.33% (compared to 8.95% in 2017) qualified for entry to diploma study; and

0.95% (compared to 1.30% in 2017) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

In 2018, the list of designated subjects were removed and there was an increase in the percentage pass rate for entry to bachelor degree studies.

Previously, in addition to the normal pass requirements for the NSC, the attainment of 50% or more in a minimum of four designated subjects was required for entry to degree study, the IEB said.

Learners must still get 50% in a minimum of four subjects, however, the 50% requirement applied to any subject excluding Life Orientation.

The closing date for the application for re-marking is January 10 2019 and the results from re-marking are expected to be released on February 6 2019.

The closing date for learners who qualify to enrol for the supplementary examination is February 15 2019.