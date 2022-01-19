IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now
Here's how to get instant access to your results
The results have been announced for the 2021 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.
The 2021 IEB pass rate is 98.39%, slightly up from 98.06% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 89.2% (88.42% in 2020) achieved entry to degree study; 7.82% (8.14% in 2020) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 1.37% (1.5% in 2020) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.
A total of 12,857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates from 238 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2021. In the previous year, there were 12,024 full-time and 1,139 part-time candidates.
The closing date to apply for remarking is January 28 and the results from remarking will be released on March 15.
Not an IEB candidate? Don't worry, you don't have long to wait for your results. The National Senior Certificate matric results for all provinces will be revealed on Friday January 21 (most provinces at 6am; Western Cape at 4pm).
