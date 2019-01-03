'Into the wild': St John's top achiever wants to become a teacher, after a 'bush and sea' gap year

Moschides will be taking a gap year in 2019 to do a stint at a Cape Town commercial diving company. He said he would also spend some time in Kenya and Botswana pursuing his hobby of wildlife photography.

The school's top pupil aspires to a career in teaching. He said he would take some time this year to tutor mathematics and science.

Headmaster Paul Edey said: “It’s fantastic when our students to go on and become teachers themselves. It’s confirmation that the relationships they build with their teachers at St John’s inspire them to go on and make a meaningful and constructive impact on the lives of others.”

The IEB recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018, an improvement compared to the previous year's 98.76%. The results were released at midnight on Wednesday.