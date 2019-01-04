A message for the class of 2018 from education minister Angie Motshekga

It is with an immense sense of pride that I congratulate the class of 2018.

The 2018 cohort was a pioneering group that saw key advancements and points of progress made in the administration of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. For the first time in 2018, African sign language was administered to candidates, while another first for the department of basic education was the examination in technical mathematics and technical science.

Offering these two subjects is in sync with the department’s intention to provide a broader scope of subject offerings for learners, to allow for a stronger vocational slant in the curriculum.

End of supplementary exams

The year 2018 brought an end to supplementary examinations, as they are commonly known, and examinations have been set for June 2019. All candidates wishing to write these examinations have until January 31 2019 to register.

The department wishes to congratulate the class of 2018 on their achievements. At the same time, I wish to inform those learners who have been unable to meet the NSC requirements that, apart from the June examinations, the Second Chance Matric Support Programme presents an opportunity, a second chance, to qualify for their matric certificate. We encourage all learners who have not passed to take advantage of this important opportunity not only to achieve their certificate but also to improve their marks and open up opportunities.

Candidates can register for the Second Chance Matric Support Programme by visiting the department’s website.

The department wishes to congratulate the class of 2018 on their achievements while encouraging those that may not have achieved a passing grade to pick themselves up and make the most of the additional support opportunities available.

As we look forward to the 2019 school year and yet another opportunity to improve the lives of South Africa’s youngest citizens, the department wishes the class of 2019 everything of the best. Apply yourselves from the first day and ensure that this is the best of your 12 years of schooling.

Find more information at www.education.gov.za or visit your nearest district education office.