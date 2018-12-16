Land reform key to reconciling SA: Ramaphosa

Radical economic transformation and land reform is key if South Africans are to be “properly and fully reconciled”.

“We must consider that the failure of the land issue in a just and equitable manner, will threaten the stability of our democratic nation,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday during his speech on Reconciliation Day.

“We cannot be a reconciled nation for as long as the majority of the people of South Africa continue to suffer from the injustices of the past.”

Ramaphosa spoke during an event in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

“Access to land is a fundamental right of citizenship. It does not just empower communities and workers, it enhances food security, especially for people in the rural areas.”