Sun City Cabanas are operational, after 'exceptional' effort by mop up crew following hailstorm
Mopping-up operations are well under way at hotels across the Sun City Resort in the North West, to clean up the damage caused by a hailstorm which battered the complex.
The Cabanas have been the easiest to deal with as the floors are tiled, Sun City management said in an update at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, as it thanked its staff for their extraordinary effort to restore the facility for guests.
Clearing storm damage in rooms at the Soho Hotel will take longer as the carpets have become water-logged, the resort advised.
Guests are not being turned away, but are being asked to check their booking with their particular hotel at Sun City before coming through.
#suncity. Checked out flooded rooms pic.twitter.com/D4CBVqtfhS— Michael Ramaboea (@MichaelRamaboea) December 15, 2018
Nearly 200 rooms in various parts of the complex were affected by the hailstorm and flash flooding of Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday afternoon, Sun City management said: "The casino was unaffected by the storm and restaurants at the Cabanas, Soho Hotel and the Cascades Hotel are all operating normally."
The hotel pools remain shut as they were affected by mud slides and will need to be thoroughly cleaned. However, the Soho pool is operational.
The golf courses are closed for urgent repairs.
"Sun City management would like to thank guests for their understanding and patience under these trying conditions. We would also like to pay special tribute to our staff for the extraordinary effort they have made, and are continuing to make, to get Sun City back to operating normally," management said. "Their effort has been outstanding."