Sun City Cabanas are operational, after 'exceptional' effort by mop up crew following hailstorm

Mopping-up operations are well under way at hotels across the Sun City Resort in the North West, to clean up the damage caused by a hailstorm which battered the complex.

The Cabanas have been the easiest to deal with as the floors are tiled, Sun City management said in an update at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, as it thanked its staff for their extraordinary effort to restore the facility for guests.

Clearing storm damage in rooms at the Soho Hotel will take longer as the carpets have become water-logged, the resort advised.

Guests are not being turned away, but are being asked to check their booking with their particular hotel at Sun City before coming through.