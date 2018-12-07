Thoko Didiza likely to chair group looking into section 25 changes

The lengthy process includes publishing the drafted legislation in the Government Gazette for public comment, calling for written submissions, conducting public hearings in both the national assembly and across all provinces before the constitutional amendment can be adopted by the house.

Thereafter, parliament's second chamber, the national council of provinces (NCOP), will follow a similarly long process.

Mthembu said there was a possibility that the work of the ad hoc committee might have to be carried over into the sixth parliament following next year's elections.

"You can resuscitate the work that would have been done and take it from where the fifth parliament left off, that's what the sixth parliament can do.

"We've set the deadline of March 31 next year. I've said that is very ambitious and it might not be possible with everything that needs to be done. The committee can then bring a progress report so that all of us as parliament know where we are in relation to this matter. Even if we were to conclude it on March 31 it still has to go to the NCOP, which must still engage almost in the same process," said Mthembu.

The ANC chief whip gave his caucus a mark of 8 out of 10, saying the members had done very well in holding ministers, government officials and leaders of SOEs accountable.

Mthembu, among others, cited the Eskom inquiry report, the investigation into the naturalisation of the Guptas and the adoption of a mechanism to impeach the president in terms of section 89 of the constitution as being among the successes of his caucus.

He said they had also managed to pass 23 crucial pieces of legislation, including changes to the Public Audit Act, which give more binding powers to the auditor-general and the national minimum wage bill, both of which have been signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.