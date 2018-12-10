Political parties divided as review committee adopts report

The National Assembly has adopted a report which will see the constitution be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The adoption of the report, which paves the way for the historic tweaking of the Bill of Rights, comes after 10 months of emotionally charged public hearings and debates spearheaded by the constitutional review committee after the amendments were supported by the ANC, EFF, UDM, NFP and other smaller parties.

However, the developments are much to the chagrin of parties opposed to land expropriation without compensation which include the DA, IFP, FF Plus, Cope as well as the ACDP, who have threatened court action, arguing that the parliamentary process, which resulted in more than 700000 written submissions, was flawed.