Here's how land reform has helped Pakade entry into the lucrative macadamia market

Thanks to a R40 million cash boost by government into a community-oriented farming initiative, the Eastern Cape is claiming a share of the lucrative macadamia market.

The initiative is based on a community-private partnership model which receives state funding and is helping to increase the province’s agriculture sector.

The model is being rolled out by Eastern Cape Macadamia (ECM), a company led by East London businessman Mkululi Pakade. ECM partners with the community in targeted rural areas and forms an operating company, of which the community owns a 51 percent share.

Pakade first implemented the model in 2013 with the launch of the Ncera Macadamia Farm near East London.

Once the Ncera farm was up and running, ECM helped establish another macadamia plantation, this time in Amajingqi near Willowvale. Launched in 2016, Amajingqi Macadamia Farming (AMF) received a cash grant of R40 million through the Department of Trade and Industry’s Employment Creation Fund.

According to Pakade, the funding was given on condition that the shortfall of R80 million required by the project be secured.

“ECM played a key role in securing funding from the Land Bank and a further grant top-up from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme.

“These combined raised the R80 million shortfall and ensured that the Amajingqi site is fully funded,” he said.