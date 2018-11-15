Political parties opposed to the amendment of section 25 of the constitution have hinted that they will take the process on legal review to have it set aside on the basis of procedural flaws.

But they will wait until the two houses of parliament have approved the report of the constitutional review committee. The committee is believed to be in favour of the constitutional amendment that will allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.

The parties - DA‚ COPE‚ African Christian Democratic Party‚ the IFP and Freedom Front Plus - held a joint press conference in parliament where they claimed that the process was flawed and that hundreds of thousands of written submissions were disregarded and ignored by the committee.

They also claim that the committee did not allow for MPs opposed to expropriation without compensation to engage substantially with the proposals of those in favour of amending the constitution.

For example‚ numerous stakeholders‚ including the Institute for Race Relations‚ participated and made written submissions‚ but their submissions were not even looked at‚ claimed FF Plus’s Corné Mulder.

Other MPs revealed that they had suggested that members of the Kgalema Motlanthe-led high-level panel and the surveyor-general be invited before the committee but these suggested were rejected.

“The process itself has to be followed properly‚ one has to look at the process in terms of submissions that weren’t entertained‚ submissions that were arbitrarily decided not to be part of the submissions. This is about changing the bill of rights‚ it’s not just any legislation‚ therefore the process must be perfect‚” said DA MP Annelie Lotriet‚ a member of the committee.