Thousands flock to FNB stadium to pray against crime and corruption

Thousands of church congregants from more than 30 churches and faith-based organisations filled up FNB stadium to participate in the 2018 National Day of Prayer on Sunday.

"Things are out control in this country. Women and children are killed everyday. People are dying of drugs and politicians are full of corruption," said Itumeleng Moselane, of the Methodist church.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also scheduled to attend the event organised by the Motsepe Foundation, which was expected to draw as many as 100 000 worshippers.

The event booted out the soccer derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who was forced to move their Telkom knockout semi-final match to Durban.

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members occupied most of the seats at the stadium. They could be seen in various uniform colors mainly, yellow, green, khaki and blue.

Reluctant to speak to the media, they could be heard ululating miles away.

"We are sions. We serve a living God. There will be peace in this country..."