Land must be shared in an inclusive manner - Motsepe

They will pray for land reform discussions to result in land being made available for black people, among others.

Motsepe, who was joined by his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, said land must be shared in an inclusive manner.

"We have to make land available to blacks in the rural areas and urban areas.

"We do so in an inclusive manner that creates a future for everyone," he said.

Motsepe said part of the mistakes that were made in the past were that a "lot of money was spent on buying farms for communities but all of that went to blacks who are politically connected".

"One of the biggest mistakes we did was that the government buy land and leaves that black farmer and black communities on their own and walks away, you can't do that.

"Part of the things that we are learning is that you have to give land opportunities to black people in the urban areas and in the rural areas but we have to be there for them; that is why we are holding hands with black and white farmers.

"[Both] black farmers and white farmers must have a future," he said.