South Africa saw a presidential change‚ heated debate on the issue of land and increased legislation making its way through parliamentary processes in 2018.

Parliament said in a statement on Sunday the parliamentary committees - the Portfolio Committees of the National Assembly and the Select Committees of the National Council of Provinces‚ that constitute the engine rooms of Parliament - held 1‚446 meetings‚ embarked on 43 oversight visits to service delivery sites and held 21 public hearings with stakeholders and the public playing a critical role.

"Both houses of Parliament had decided to prioritise the conclusion of a series of pieces of legislation‚ in order to complete the 5th term on a high note‚ and in this regard 23 bills had been passed compared to the 18 passed in 2017‚" parliament said in a statement on Sunday.

By December 6‚ 2018‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa had assented eight of these bills passed by Parliament. The eight bills are:

- the Division of Revenue Bill (aimed at equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national‚ provincial and local spheres of government); - the Public Audit Amendment Bill (aimed at giving the Auditor General the authority to deal effectively with adverse findings on public entities’ management of public funds)‚ - the Extension of Security of Tenure Amendment Bill‚ - the Appropriation Bill‚ - the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill‚ - the Labour Relations Amendment Bill‚ - the National Minimum Wage Bill‚ and - the Labour Laws Amendment Bill.