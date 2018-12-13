Hlaudi says he'll stop social grants if his party wins elections

He blamed the raging taxi wars on the government’s lack of regulation of the industry and said that under his government, the taxi industry would also be funded.

“The government funds things like Gautrain that go to Sandton but not an industry that is run by our people for our people. We are going to change that when we are in positions of leadership,” he said.

Motsoeneng said his removal from the SABC gave him an opportunity to form a political party to effect change.

He said he was ready to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the 2019 national elections and criticised the ANC for sidelining former president Jacob Zuma.

“Some of the members in the ANC they were asking me not start a party even though I am not happy. I told them it’s not about the leadership, it’s because they are incapable of leading South Africa,” he said.

“They removed Msholozi from the leadership role because they said he was bad for campaigning ahead of next year’s elections, but now they are using his face for campaigning.”