Strife over jobs delays town's sewer project

Residents of a Free State township are up in arms. The project intended to relieve the impact of sewage waste in the area has since stalled, with 10 households stranded amid the sewage floods.

Work on upgrading a sewer outfall in Petsana township in Reitz was brought to a halt last month by a group of residents. They claimed the Nketoana local municipality reneged on its promise to hire locals.

An engineering company Aditep Civils was awarded a R9m contract to complete the project.

However, little work has been done as a group of residents, Business Forum, has allegedly threatened workers and disrupted work.

Tseko Motholo, a member of the forum, said they did not want the work to continue because they were not consulted on how the community would benefit from the project.

The forum was recently slapped with a court interdict preventing it from interfering with the project. Mtholo confirmed the action.

Aditep managing director Ruhegeza Jean Mubyalano said in an affidavit the forum impeded the project.

Mubyalano said the project was started on November 19 but was stopped two days later by the forum.

"On November 22 these people came on site where the operator of an excavator was already busy with excavation work and was informed to leave the construction site," he said.