Vlakfontein case postponed as lawyer asks to attend to a family matter

Langman said another possibility was that Mabaso was mentally ill and needed to be sent for mental observation.

"The fact that he can commit the offences in the way that he did ... as a sane person, there is no way that one could commit the crimes that he did," Langman said.

As he spoke, Mabaso looked at him, emotionless.

“It is true that when you had done something this bad, it does cross one’s mind that perhaps the person who has committed the crime has something wrong in his head," Ndlovu replied to Langman.

Langman said another scenario was that when Mabaso was arrested between 2015 and 2018 for theft of a vehicle, he could have come across Bonginkosi Khoza, a relative of the murdered family, who was behind bars.

“Bonginkosi is in custody, serving a sentence for murder and for doing bad things to the family. They [Bonginkosi and Mabaso] struck a deal for him to murder the family," Langman said.

While Ndlovu did not comment on whether this was a possibility, the court requested that he verify who Bonginkosi was and who he was alleged to have murdered.

Meanwhile, Mabaso's lawyer Makau Sekgatja referred the court to a statement that Khupe made to police shortly after the bodies were recovered.

Khupe had been in a longstanding relationship with one of the murdered women.