Three miners dead as strike drags on

The ongoing strike at Sibanye-Stillwater mines has allegedly been characterised by intimidation and violence that has now claimed three lives.

As a result the company has written an open letter to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union

(Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa urging him to end the strike.

About 15000 Amcu-affiliated workers downed tools at Sibanye's gold operations on November 21 after rejecting a wage agreement which was accepted by three other unions.

Amcu is demanding a R12,500 salary and R1,000

annual increment for three years.

Since the beginning of the strike, two mineworkers have died at Sibanye's Beatrix mine in Welkom, Free State, while one died at Driefontein Hostel in Carletonville.

Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said a 53-year-old man who was a member of National Union Mineworkers (NUM), was found murdered following protests last month.

Mbambo said no arrests had been made.