Case of father who shot son postponed to discuss plea bargain
The Director of Public Prosecutions has requested a meeting with the lawyer of an Ennerdale father who shot and killed his son to discuss the possibility of a plea bargain.
This was heard in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Tuesday where Emmanuel Tshabalala appeared briefly on a count of murder after he shot and killed his son Luyanda.
Prosecutor Tumi Maunye requested that the matter to be postponed as the advocate dealing with the case at the DPP had asked to have a meeting with Tshabalala's lawyer.
“I received an e-mail this morning from the DPP’s office. The advocate handling this matter requested for a physical meeting with accused’s representative in order to discuss the plea bargain on a lesser charge,” said Maunye.
Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe said she hoped the matter would be concluded when Tshabalala next appears.
“I was hoping we would conclude this matter today so that the matter could be put to rest and allow the family to get closure. Now it’s dragging on, but it’s beyond the control of the courts at this point,” said Van der Merwe.
She postponed the matter to February 12.