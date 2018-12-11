Case of father who shot son postponed to discuss plea bargain

The Director of Public Prosecutions has requested a meeting with the lawyer of an Ennerdale father who shot and killed his son to discuss the possibility of a plea bargain.

This was heard in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Tuesday where Emmanuel Tshabalala appeared briefly on a count of murder after he shot and killed his son Luyanda.

Prosecutor Tumi Maunye requested that the matter to be postponed as the advocate dealing with the case at the DPP had asked to have a meeting with Tshabalala's lawyer.