Dates of Vlakfontein murders disputed in court by accused's lawyer

The lawyer representing one of the two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein poked holes in the confession statement that implicated his client.

Ernest Mabaso, 27, and Fita Khupe, 61, appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court yesterday where the pair is facing seven counts of murder and two counts of theft and robbery. Mabaso faces three additional counts of rape.

Khupe’s lawyer, Gerhard Langman, cross-examined the investigating officer Sergeant Banele Nldovu regarding the contents of a confession made by Mabaso in which the 27-year-old alleged that he was forced to kill the seven members of the Khoza family.