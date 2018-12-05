Vlakfontein murder accused falls sicks, delays case.

The murder case against two men accused of killing seven members of a family in Johannesburg south has been delayed again after one of the accused fell sick.

Ernest Mabaso, 27, who has been charged with the murder of the Khoza family members at Vlakfontein, near Lenasia, failed to arrive at the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto as he was receiving medical attention.

His co-accused Fita Khupe, 61, appeared briefly for his seven counts of murder and two counts of theft. Mabaso faces the same charges with three additional charges of rape.

Mabaso’s lawyer, William Sekgatja, told the court that his client was at a medical centre at the Krugersdorp correctional facility for treatment.

Sekgatja previously told the court that Mabaso was suffering from pains and had been collapsing over the past four days.