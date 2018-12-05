Vlakfontein murder accused falls sicks, delays case
The murder case against two men accused of killing seven members of a family in Johannesburg south has been delayed again after one of the accused fell sick.
Ernest Mabaso, 27, who has been charged with the murder of the Khoza family members at Vlakfontein, near Lenasia, failed to arrive at the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto as he was receiving medical attention.
His co-accused Fita Khupe, 61, appeared briefly for his seven counts of murder and two counts of theft. Mabaso faces the same charges with three additional charges of rape.
Mabaso’s lawyer, William Sekgatja, told the court that his client was at a medical centre at the Krugersdorp correctional facility for treatment.
Sekgatja previously told the court that Mabaso was suffering from pains and had been collapsing over the past four days.
“I spoke to the correctional facility officials and they told [me] that he was in hospital and was attended to yesterday by the nurses. His condition is still the same or even worse. I am of the view that even if it happens that we stand the matter down, having heard the information that he is sick from the investigating officer, I don’t see how we can proceed,” Sekgatja said.
Gerhard Langman, Khupe’s lawyer, objected to the proposed postponement of the matter and argued that it prejudiced his client.
“I am going to object to any further postponements. I would like to bring an application for the proceedings to continue for my client because there are financial implications for him,” Langman told the court.
The matter was stood down to allow Mabaso to arrive in court and for a decision to be made whether the matter should continue.