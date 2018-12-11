Thugs rob mourning families in Soweto

"I was with my sister and brother and we had just returned from Absa at Maponya Mall. We withdrew R29 000 which was deposited from a funeral policy," Masudubele said.

He said they divided the money and placed it into two envelopes which he placed in his backpack before running a few errands.

"We placed R10 000 in one envelope and R15 000 in the other. My sister took R4 000 because she needed to go [and] pay for some few things."

Less than a minute after arriving at their Meadowlands home they were ambushed by two gun-wielding thugs.

"We had not even settled down when they walked in. They seemed decent and we didn't think they would rob us. They both took out their guns and pointed them at us. There were about 10 people in the house at the time," said the

28-year-old.

"They instructed us to lie on the floor and I was instructed to hand over the money while the other one walked around the house looking for my relatives so that he could rob them of their cellphones and car keys."

In less than five minutes, the robbers left with six cellphones, purses, car keys and the money.