Government reviews its recruitment regulations

The government is reviewing its recruitment regulations for entry-level posts in the public service to allow for the hiring of new employees without prior experience.

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo announced the steps taken, with the aim of addressing the country's high youth unemployment problem, at a briefing in Pretoria yesterday.

More than 30% of SA's youth are unemployed, with many, including new graduates, unable to access the job market due to a lack of experience. The minister also launched an e-recruitment system, bringing to life the plans she had to digitise the public service when she took over the portfolio.

"It is indisputable that the current recruitment processes are cumbersome for job-seekers and government departments have not moved or evolved with the changing technological advancements.