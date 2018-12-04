Vlakfontein bail hearing postponed to Wednesday

The bail hearing of two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein has been postponed to Wednesday as one of them fell ill.

Ernest Mabaso’s lawyer, William Sekgatja, told the court that his client had fallen ill over the past three days and would need to be examined by a medical practitioner.

Mabaso, along with Fita Khupe, 61, on Tuesday appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court where they face seven counts of murder, and two of theft.

Mabaso faces three additional charges of rape after he allegedly raped three of seven victims.

“My client has been sick for the past three days and urgently needs to see a doctor. He said he has pains and had been collapsing since Friday,” Sekgatja said.