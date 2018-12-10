Senior officials and leaders at Luthuli House told the Sunday Times that Ramaphosa will be advised‚ "at the tail end of the commission"‚ to offer an apology for not having "acted stronger in instances when we should have" - to save face ahead of the general elections.

It's unclear if Ramaphosa will accept or heed the advice‚ as some close to him say it's too early to commit to an apology now while the commission still has some way to go.

This comes as there is acceptance within the ANC that the party has suffered reputational damage‚ with some appearing before the commission implicating it in state capture.

Insiders said this strategy was discussed in an election campaign meeting where it was decided that the ANC should use the commission to win lost ground.

The party's national chair‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ has already appeared to explain the meetings the party held with SA's commercial banks after they closed Gupta bank accounts.

An ANC national executive committee (NEC) member said Ramaphosa would have to "humble himself before the commission" and find ways to "mend the trust deficit" between ordinary South Africans and the ANC.

"The advice is to apologise for not speaking out and acting sooner. To humble himself and say as the organisation we are sorry for not acting against state capture‚" an NEC member close to Ramaphosa said.

But‚ he said‚ Ramaphosa would not apologise for crimes committed.