The time for leaders like Mendi Msimang who had abiding honesty and an essential integrity is not over‚ it has barely begun‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was delivering the eulogy at the former ANC treasurer-general's funeral service in Pretoria.

He described Msimang's life as one of sacrifice‚ selflessness and service.

Ramaphosa said an ethical leadership of Msimang's calibre was desperately needed at this time where “material temptations of political office have never been greater than they are today”.

“As we confront new and daunting challenges‚ as we attend to the erosion of the revolutionary morality that long defined our struggle‚ we must draw strength and inspiration and guidance from the deeds of those leaders‚” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the late ANC stalwart's only need was to break the shackles of the oppressed and to feed‚ house and comfort those who had nothing. He called on fellow ANC leaders to emulate the values of Msimang.

“As our people have realised‚ and as our movement has acknowledged‚ there are those among us who seek positions of authority not to serve the public good‚ but to advance private interests.

“There are those who are prepared to undermine the institutions of our young democracy‚ to subvert the rule of law and to steal from the people to enrich themselves‚" Ramaphosa said.

He said Msimang's only need was to forge unity where there was division‚ to bring calm where there was chaos‚ and to promote understanding where there was intolerance.