Robust land debate welcome, signals healthy democracy, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday it was unfortunate that 70 years after the declaration of human rights was adopted, many South Africans were still not afforded decent living conditions.

Ramaphosa was delivering the keynote address at the 70th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights, held at the Constitutional Hill building in Johannesburg.

"Far too many of our people still live in squalor and misery, denied opportunity and their chance to better their lives because of poverty, lack of a decent education, and other forms of disadvantage," he said.

Civil society groups, organisations and scores of people attended the anniversary event.

"When you consider the many years under colonialism and apartheid rule... 25 years into democracy... we have been dealing with that legacy that entrenched itself; that become conventions, traditions, laws and practices," he said.