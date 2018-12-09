Bosasa claims they have no contract with Ramaphosa's son

Bosasa (now African Global Operations) claims that there is no contract between the company and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son‚ Andile.

This comes after DA leader Mmusi Maimane submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to the company.

Bosasa chairperson Joe Gumede said in their reply on December 6: “There exists no record that fits the description‚ ‘contract and invoice for R500‚000 financial consulting services provided by the president’s son‚ Andile Ramaphosa‚ to Bosasa (now African Global Operations)’.”

Maimane originally brought attention to the Bosasa payment with a question to Ramaphosa in parliament.