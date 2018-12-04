Brics: Ramaphosa calls for 'common agenda' to promote growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged delegates from Brics countries to find methods of building inclusive growth‚ multilateralism and unity - while warning against imperialism and oppression.

He was speaking at the Brics political parties dialogue in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The event brings together 200 delegates from Brics member states and other fraternal parties from the continent.

“We seek to find the best ways and methods towards building what we could call a common agenda‚ which is about inclusive growth and multilateralism in the fourth industrial revolution‚” said Ramaphosa.

“We are bound by our duty to the billions of people we collectively lead to discuss vigorously our common economic and political challenges with a view of developing an approach to deal with these challenges in the framework of Brics.”