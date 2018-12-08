President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet will not see salary increases next year after he rejected a recommendation that there should be a 4% increase for all pubic office bearers.

A 4% increase for public office bearers had been recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

“President Ramaphosa’s decision not to follow the commission’s recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate‚ responsive and demonstrate restraint‚ especially during periods of economic hardship‚ when determining the level of salary increases for public representatives‚” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ said in a statement.

Speaker of the national Assembly Baleka Mbete won’t see her salary of over R2.7m per annum increase.

It will be no different for chairperson of the national council of provinces Thandi Modise‚ and their deputies.

No premier will get an increase alongside all MECs in all nine provinces and speakers of provincial legislatures.

“The president appreciates that for government to have wider support for its programmes‚ it must implement and demonstrate through practical actions its commitment to exercising prudence‚” Diko said.