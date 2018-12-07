Eskom suits sent to coalface of crisis

As the country faces daily planned power cuts, which are seen as a threat to the economy, all Eskom managers have been ordered to cancel their holiday leave.

The managers would be deployed to individual power stations to get a sense of what's happening on the ground, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told the media at a briefing at the financially dire state utility's offices in Johannesburg yesterday.

Gordhan said the period between December 15 and January 15 the demand drops, and no power cuts - Eskom's "load-shedding" - are expected during that time.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa would soon announce a task team to configure a road map for the next five years to help turn the troubled company around.

"This was one of the centres of state capture," Gordhan said.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Eskom would ask the government to take R100bn of its debt onto its own balance sheet.

While the move would give Eskom relief, it would add another two percentage points to the government's debt-to-GDP ratio and could be seen as negative by credit-ratings agencies.

Gordhan said there was nothing definite with regard to the R100bn figure.