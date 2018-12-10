Johannesburg city officials want to meet the country’s new National Director of Public Prosecutions once she assumes office to raise concerns about the withdrawal of prosecutable cases by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Carte Blanche aired an exposé on Sunday‚ December 9 2018‚ about rampant corruption that had been uncovered by the City of Johannesburg and the “baffling decisions of the NPA to withdraw clear-cut‚ prosecutable cases”‚ Mashaba said in a statement on Monday‚ December 10 2018.

The city will request the intervention of advocate Shamila Batohi to ensure the cases are prosecuted without fear or favour.

“On numerous occasions the city has sought to engage the NPA to raise our concern on the apparent lack of attention paid to fraud and corruption matters referred to it by the city. So far‚ these engagements have yielded poor results‚” said Mashaba.