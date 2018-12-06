President Cyril Ramaphosa's cavalcade on Thursday officially rolled into the industrial area of Atlantis outside Cape Town to launch the latest effort to open factories in SA.

The Atlantis special economic zone (SEZ)‚ approved by the cabinet in June‚ briefly hosted the country’s first citizen‚ who spoke to VIPs inside a marquee at a sports stadium after visiting a factory making parts for wind turbines.

While Ramaphosa spoke‚ a small crowd of locals jostled a police line outside the stadium‚ hoping to reach the president‚ who waved as he was whisked away after his address.