South Africa

Cabinet turns down contentious NHI bill

By TAMAR KAHN - 07 December 2018 - 14:45
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: THE SOWETAN
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: THE SOWETAN

The cabinet has rejected the fiercely contested National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, sending it back to the health department for further work, it emerged on Thursday.

The bill paves the way for far-reaching health reforms aimed at achieving the ANC-led government’s ambition of providing universal health coverage.

Its main aim is to establish an NHI fund that will purchase health services on behalf of patients from public- and private-sector providers, which will be free at the point of care. A key aspect of the bill is the future role it envisages for medical schemes, which currently provide cover to about 8.9-million people.

The bill has been mired in controversy in recent weeks, after a leaked Treasury letter laid bare conflict between its officials and presidential adviser Olive Shisana after she reversed aspects of the bill previously agreed to by the ministers of health and finance.

The Treasury raised a host of concerns, ranging from the sharply diminished role of medical schemes laid out in the revised version of the bill to a lack of consultation about far-reaching proposed changes to the role of provincial health departments.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

READ MORE:

Motsoaledi's NHI will burden the middle class more than the rich it aims to tax

Laudable as the aim of nationalised public health is, the damage it could cause if it fails calls for caution.
Opinion
5 months ago

More engagements needed on planned NHI‚ anaesthesiology society says

The department of health should engage more with the private health sector.
News
5 months ago

“NHI won’t happen, billinfringes people’s rights” - experts

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has promised that medical aids will continue to exist alongside National Health Insurance (NHI).
News
5 months ago

2‚200 critical medical jobs will be created - Mboweni

The Treasury has dug into the National Health Insurance (NHI) indirect grant to fulfill President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to fill critical health ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
Jason Rohde grimaces as he’s cuffed and led away after murder judgment handed ...
X