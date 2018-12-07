Landman put it to Ndlovu that Sne could have plotted with Sibusiso to kill the family so she could be the sole beneficiary of the house. The deal could have been‚ he said‚ that she would then sell the house and give a portion of the acquired funds to him.

Ndlovu said she was not sure whether Sne had since returned from KZN.

Landman said another possibility was that "Khoza" was mentally ill and needed to be sent for mental observation.

"The fact that he can commit the offences in the way that he did ... as a sane person‚ there is no way that one could commit the crimes that he did‚" Landman added.

As he spoke‚ "Khoza" looked at him‚ emotionless‚ with his hands placed on his thighs.

"It is true that when you had done something this bad‚ it does cross one’s mind that perhaps the person who has committed the crime has something wrong in his head‚" Ndlovu replied to Landman.