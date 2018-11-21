Duo back in court for Vlakfontein murders

The matter against two men accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein last month is expected to resume on Wednesday in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

Fita Khupe, 61, and Ernest Mabaso, 27, appeared briefly on Tuesday and had their matter postponed due to a power outage outage.

The duo face seven counts of murder and charges of theft after bank cards belonging to the deceased were found in their possession. Mabaso also faces three additional charges of rape.

“We have been waiting to see what is happening with regards to electricity. We’ve been sitting in the dark and it’s pointless attempting to proceed with this matter because the recording equipment is not working,” said Maggie van der Merwe on Tuesday, explaining why the matter cannot proceed.

Her sentiments were shared by prosecutor Tumi Maunye, who told the court: “The problem won’t be fixed today. The electrician [from Midrand] said he might need to work overnight because there are certain parts he needs to obtain before he can start working. Ultimately, it’s of no use to keep everybody waiting."

Khupe and Mabaso, who sat on opposite ends in the dock, appeared nervous during court proceedings. It was revealed during their previous appearance that the accused were not in good terms, with the younger man saying Khupe had threatened him.