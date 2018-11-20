Power outage forces postponement of Vlakfontein murder accused bail application

Prosecutor Tumi Maunye told the court: “The problem won’t be fixed today. The electrician [from Midrand] said he might need to work overnight because there are certain parts he needs to obtain before he can start working. Ultimately, it’s of no use to keep everybody waiting."

Khupe and Mabaso, who sat on opposite ends in the dock, appeared nervous during court proceedings. It was revealed during their previous appearance that the accused were not in good terms, with the younger man saying Khupe had threatened him.

Mabaso had asked the court through his lawyer William Sekgatja if he could be moved from the Johannesburg Central police station’s holding cells because he had been threatened by his co-accused who is being held at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility, also known as Sun City.

Sekgatja told the court earlier this month: The issue is that of safety, your worship. He [accused one] is saying that accused two is threatening him and that there are people he [accused two] is working with.”

Neighbours of the Vlakfontein family alleged that Khupe had been in a romantic relationship with one of the deceased found buried in a shallow grave in the family home. They had been dating for at least a decade. Mabaso was alleged to have introduced himself to the Khoza family under the false name of Sibusiso Khoza, telling them he was a long-lost relative.