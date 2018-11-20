The bail application of two men accused of involvement in the gruesome murder members of the Khoza family members from Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ is expected to start on Tuesday.

The pair could possibly shed some light into how seven family members‚ which included three women and four children‚ ended up dead and buried in their Vlakfontein home in last month.

Sixty-one-year-old Fita Khupe and his 27-year-old co-accused are to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court alongside separate lawyers. The 27-year-old may not be named because he faces three rape charges‚ and is yet to plead.

The court heard last week how both men had submitted statements to the police.

It was also revealed‚ however‚ that the two appear to not be in good terms‚ with the younger man saying that Khupe had threatened him.

Neighbours of the Vlakfontein family alleged that Khupe had been involved in a romantic relationship with one of the women who was found killed and buried in a shallow grave in the family home. They had been dating for at least a decade.