Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa hands Sascoc deadline to make changes

Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa has ordered the current Sascoc board until the end of April next year to implement the wide-ranging recommendations contained in the report on a ministerial inquiry into the organisation’s affairs.

Releasing the eagerly-anticipated report in Pretoria on Friday morning in the presence of Sascoc president Gideon Sam‚ Xasa also ordered leaders of the organisation to provide her with monthly reports on their progress.

“The essence of putting together this inquiry was to make sure that we have proper governance. We deal with issues of malpractices‚ irregularities and divisions that were there‚” Xasa said.

“They knew they were wrong and corrected some of these things. You are dealing with people who are using the arm of the Constitution to correct wrongs because they knew they were wrong.”