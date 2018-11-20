Power outage delays Vlakfontein murder accused bail applications

“We have submitted a petition containing 1300 signatures from Vlakfontein residents and neighbouring communities because we do not want these people released back into our communities,” said Mokoenyane.

During the pair’s previous appearance, Mabaso asked the court through his lawyer William Sekgatja if he could be moved from the Johannesburg Central police station’s holding cells because he had been receiving threats from his co-accused who is being held at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility, also known as Sun City.

“The issue is that of safety, your worship. He is saying that accused two is threatening him and that there are people he [accused two] is working with,” Sekgatja told the court when they appeared earlier this month.

Mabaso had previously indicated he would be abandoning his application for bail. However, he later opted to submit a formal application which led to the matter being postponed to Tuesday.

In their last court appearance Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe said the decision to postpone the matter was done to allow for the applications of the accused to be heard simultaneously.

“The state had prepared for accused two’s [Khupe] bail application. The state is not in a position to go through with both applications today. I also understand that accused two’s lawyer needs to obtain a statement made by accused one in order to prepare fully for the application.”