Factory fingered as source of listeriosis outbreak to reopen

Tiger Brands was on Thursday given the green light by health authorities to reopen its polony-producing Polokwane plant, named as the source of the world’s most deadly listeriosis outbreak in March.

The announcement comes just three days after the Johannesburg High Court granted an order certifying a class action against Tiger Brands, which will determine whether the company is liable for the outbreak.

The legal case relies on the fact that the outbreak strain of listeria monocytogenes, which infected 91% of the people who died‚ was found at the Enterprise factory in Polokwane.

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall stressed in his announcement on Thursday that: "No liability has been established against the company for the listeriosis outbreak”.

“The legal process of the class action must still take its course," he said.