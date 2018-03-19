Don't panic about new listeriosis reports‚ says health department

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is awaiting a report from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to confirm whether or not listeriosis has been detected in the Ladysmith area.

A community newspaper reported on Friday that a dairy farm and two shops had tested positive for the disease. The report claimed that one person had died‚ while six others were being treated in hospital.

The NICD announced that most cases have been reported in Gauteng‚ with 13% in the Western Cape and 7% in KZN.