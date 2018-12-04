Court gives listeriosis claim green light.

Listeriosis victims have inched closer to a multi-million rand class action suit against Tiger Brands.

Yesterday the high court in Johannesburg gave claimants a green light to sue the food producer.

Judge Phineas Mojapelo of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted a certification order of listeriosis paving the way for a lawsuit relating to the outbreak in March.

The order is the court's determination that a class action is the best way to deal with listeriosis claims.

Tiger Brands, which has a market capitalisation of R50.9bn and posted a R2.4bn net profit for the year to September, said yesterday it had not set aside money to cover the looming claims.

"We have insurance appropriate for a company of our size in respect of product liability. Our insurers have confirmed that the policy will respond. However, as we have yet to receive an enumerated claim, we cannot determine the extent, if any, of any further exposure," said spokesperson Nevashnee Naicker.