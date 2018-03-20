Tiger Brands has reason to worry after the Esidimeni arbitration award‚ as life might not be so cheap anymore‚ according to a leading lawyer.

On Monday‚ former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke awarded R1-million in constitutional damages to 68 survivors and 67 families who lost loved ones in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

This huge payout to people who weren't earning money sets a precedent‚ said Richard Spoor‚ a class action lawyer representing families who lost loved ones from listeriosis. Spoor plans to sue Tiger Brands for millions.

The food producer's Enterprise factory in Polokwane was infected with ST6 listeria‚ the strain that caused illness in 91% of the people who got listeriosis.

Spoor said many people who died from listeria were old or poor or very young and payouts for them would usually be low.

In South African law‚ if someone is harmed or dies through state or company negligence‚ the payout to the family is mainly to compensate for loss of earnings. Poor people can die at the hands of state or business with no cost implications for the guilty parties.

Spoor said: "Unless you are a breadwinner‚ killing you has no consequence [in civil claims]. In South Africa‚ life is cheap‚ children are cheap‚ babies are cheap."